COVID19: 150 persons Convicted For Breaching Use Of Face Mask Protocol In Ekiti State

Police men in Ekiti State prosecutes no fewer than 150 persons for violating the guideline of mandatory use of face mask in public.
This confirmation was recently made by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda.
According to him, “I see no reason why residents continues with flout of the initiated and obligatory use of face mask by the government, despite the sensitization that has frequently been carried out in the State and country in general; and also bearing in mind the penalty continuously suffered by defaulters since Monday when the face mask enforcement began”.
Fapohunda stated that over 150 face mask violaters have been apprehended by them and are set to be tried at the Special Offences Court.
Continuing, “he said he doesn’t know why these people continue disobeying lay down protocols that is meant to protect them from contacting the Coronavirus”.
“The convicted offenders have been getting fines of N3,000 and N5,000, both at the prudence of the magistrate presiding over the cases, and in addition to community service. How much was it suppose to cost them to instead get a face mask for themselves and avoid punishment continuously coming their way”, he stated.
He further added that their collective mission remains to continue protecting the citizens of the State from contacting the COVID-19 virus by strict imposition of sanctions to defaulters when caught.