Covid19: 2 Men Test Positive In Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) , Idi-Aba, Abeokuta has just confirmed 2 new cases of covid19.

Mr Segun Orisajo, who spoke on behalf of the FMC stated that the new are males , aged 36 and 46 respectively.

He stated that the 36 year old male resides in Ifo and was transferred from a private hospital due to sore throat and difficulty in breathing and was admitted on Thursday 21st and screened on out patient basis.

The second man who is age 46, resides in Ake and was equally brought in Thursdays due to fever and difficulty in breathing.

Orisajo disclosed that arrangements were being put in place to transfer the patients to the Ogun state Isolation centre.

The state as at yesterday recorded 12 new cases and confirmed one death.