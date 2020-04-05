COVID19: 2 Nurses In Yaba, Lagos Test Positive

2 nurses working at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos, have tested +ve to COVID-19, according to investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo.
In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Soyombo wrote: “I understand the authorities intend to make an official announcement tomorrow.”
“I hope these heroines recover soon & that their labour of love is not in vain,” he added.
See tweet:
Out of the 214 cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos has the highest number at 109, as at the time of filing this report.