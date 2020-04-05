COVID19: 2 Nurses In Yaba, Lagos Test Positive

2 nurses working at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos, have tested +ve to COVID-19, according to investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Soyombo wrote: “I understand the authorities intend to make an official announcement tomorrow.”

“I hope these heroines recover soon & that their labour of love is not in vain,” he added.

See tweet:

I can confirm that two nurses working at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos, have tested +ve to COVID-19.



I understand the authorities intend to make an official announcement tomorrow.



I hope these heroines recover soon & that their labour of love is not in vain — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 4, 2020

Out of the 214 cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos has the highest number at 109, as at the time of filing this report.