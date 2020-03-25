COVID19: 2 Reportedly Dead, 1 In Intensive Care After Attending Nigerian Ambassador To UK Party In London

Amid coronavirus social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in Nigeria, Nigerian Ambassador to UK, George Adesola threw a party on 10th March 2020, at the Hilton Park Lane in London

“Two people who attended that party are now dead and one person is in IC,” according to online doctor on twitter, @DrOlufunmilayo.

She added: “If you went for the party, And you are back in Nigeria, Pls self isolate yourself for 14 days.”

The cold city of London, England came alive, when top notch friends, family, diplomats and loved ones gathered at London Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, Mayfair, London, in celebration of the 80th birthday party of the Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Britain and retired Supreme Court Judge.

England, being the second home of many Nigerian elites, the English people have always known that Nigerians to celebrate milestones in grand styles.

In attendance were his billionaire friends; industrialist, Aare Razak Okoya, who also turned 80 couple of months back, and his wife, Folashade, property magnate, Olu Okeowo and his wife.

Other A-list guests at the grand birthday party were, Maj Gen. Ike Nwachukwu rtd, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Seagle property boss, Otunba Saheed Lawal, Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri Okunola, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, CSP Dolapo Badmos, Bisola Munis, Kunle Oduah, to mention a few.

On the bandstand was the evergreen and veteran juju musician, Evangelist (Commander) Ebenezer Obey, who went back in memory lane with his famous and philosophical tunes that kept the VVIPs at the party on their feet for long with relished memories.