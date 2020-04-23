COVID19: 2 Tanzanian Truck Drivers Test Positive In Uganda

The Ugandan Ministry of Health has Confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus in Uganda.

The number of cases rose to 63 after two Tanzanian drivers tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

🔺2 new cases confirmed today:

🔺43 year old Tanzanian truck driver who is a contact to a previously confirmed case

🔺35 year old Tanzanian truck driver who arrived from Tanzania at Mutukula border

🔹Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 :63

🔸Total COVID-19 recoveries: 45

— Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) April 22, 2020

A statement by the Director General of Health services in the Ministry, Dr. Henry Mwebesa said the two new cases are of a 43-year-old male truck driver who arrived from Tanzania on April 17. He was in contact with another Tanzanian driver who tested positive on April 17, having arrived in the same vehicle.

According to the statement he is been quarantined in Mulago national referral hospital since from where his sample was taken. He tested positive today, and according to the ministry, he did not present any signs or symptoms of coronavirus all this time.

The other positive case is a 35-year-old Tanzanian driver who entered Uganda from Mutukula border post from Dar-es-Saalam. He also did not present any signs or symptoms of coronavirus.

