COVID19: 238 Nigerians Stranded In Turkey Arrive Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the arrival of two hundred and thirty-eight Nigerians who were stranded in Turkey at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.
While confirming their arrival in a tweet via its official handle, the commission explained that the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 but added that they are expected to go on a 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
On Saturday, the agency said 109 Nigerians arrived the country from India via an Air Peace flight.
It said: “35 evacuees [will] disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.
“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19.”
According to the latest figures published by John Hopkins University, 11,408,981 cases of the virus have been detected globally, with 533,343 deaths and 6,160,833 people recovered.
In Nigeria, 28711 cases have been confirmed, 11665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).