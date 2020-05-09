COVID19: 24 Almajirai Test Positive For Coronavirus In Jigawa

The State Commissioner for Health, Jigawa State, Dr Abba Zakari has on Friday disclosed that 24 of the Almajirai returnees from Kano State have tested positive to the Coronavirus infection.
In addition, two health workers from Rasheed Shakoni Specialist hospital and the Federal Medical Center Birninkudu respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jigawa State.
Dr. Zakari has said that out of a 100 Almajirai whose samples were collected, 76 have so far tested negative.
The State Health Commissioner insisted that every Almajiri child who tested negative would be returned to their various origins, while others that tested positive would be kept in isolation until they test otherwise.
Jigawa has reportedly been keeping over a thousand Almajirai that were repatriated from other states in the country at the NYSC camp in Kiyawa Local Government in order to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
Almajirai are a common sight in Northern Nigeria, and also a controversial topic. Most of these people are minors who survive on alms and manual labour jobs.
Many people worry about the large population of these children roaming the streets; the worries run the gamut from crime threats, to the fact that these children are missing out on childhood, education and basic human rights.
And during this pandemic period, the chances of them getting infected are very high, as they are vulnerable and uninformed.