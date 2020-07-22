COVID19: 26 Previously Suspected Cases Test Positive As Oyo State Statistics Climb To 2219

Governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday reported that a total of 2219 cases of the Coronavirus virus has been recorded in the State, as 26 suspected cases of the virus returned positive, from laboratories.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ibadan North (4), Oluyole (4), Ido (4), Egbeda (3), Ibadan South West (3), Lagelu (3), Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North West (1) and Akinyele (1) Local Government Areas”, Makinde said in a brief statement.

Four confirmed Covid-19 cases however received their second negative test results and have been discharged, the Governor said. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1124.

Two days ago, forty confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and we’re summarily discharged.