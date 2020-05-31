COVID19: 268 Stranded Nigerians Arrive Abuja From China

At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrived in Abuja on Saturday.
Their flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the afternoon.
This was confirmed by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Dabiri-Erewa, in an update on Twitter, said the returnees would proceed on a compulsory 14-day quarantine, as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
She wrote: “268 stranded Nigerians arrive in Abuja airport about 2.30pm today, from China.
“They will be proceeding for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.”
Some of the nationals had faced serial racial discriminations in Guangzhou, China, from provincial officials.
They were reportedly evicted from their apartments and hotels following their alleged refusal to go for the mandatory quarantine imposed by the Guangdong Provincial authorities sequel to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Some Nigerians sent a video of a woman with two children who were staying on the streets.
In the footage, the unidentified woman was feeding her infant daughter as the older second child slept in a baby walker; she was allegedly evicted from her apartment.
But the Chinese authorities said they subsequently provided free hotel accommodations for 207 Nigerians.
The government said the beneficiaries included Nigerians who were evicted from their hotels and apartments by officials in the wake of the compulsory quarantine and testing of foreigners for coronavirus by the Guangzhou Municipal Authorities.