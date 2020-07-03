COVID19: 38 Nigerians, Two Foreigners Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos

Lagos Governor and Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed on Thursday that the state has recorded more recoveries in the battle against the Covid-19 virus, as 40 more people test negative.
Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that the recovered COVID-19 patients comprise 17 females and 23 males, including two foreign nationals.
He explained that 19 of the patients were released from the treatment centre at Onikan, seven from Gbagada facility, and three from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.
Governor Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that eight patients were discharged from the facility at Agidingbi and three from the isolation centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after their full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.
He said they had been discharged from Covid19 isolation centers across the State.
Speaking further on the importance of hygiene, he called on Lagosians to adhere strictly to the physical distancing and hand hygiene principles, as part of measures to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the state.