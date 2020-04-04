COVID19: 4 More Recovered Patients In Lagos Have Been Discharged — Gov Sanwo-Olu

Four more patients who have recovered from the coronavirus in Lagos State have been discharged, the State government, on Friday, said.

This was announced by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his official Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu.

He tweeted:

“More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients; 3 females and 1 male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.“

More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients; 3 females and 1 male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.



This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 3, 2020

This announcement comes just hours after the state released 11 other patients who have made full recoveries. This means a total of 24 people have made full recoveries and discharged to resume their regular lives.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 109 cases recorded in the nation’s commercial capital.

Nigeria has confirmed 210 cases in total, as at the time of filing this report, with 41 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and 22 in Osun.

Other states where cases have been recorded are Oyo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Ogun (4), Edo (4), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Enugu (5), Ekiti (2), Rivers (1), Benue (1), and Ondo (1).

Four people have died, 2 in Abuja, 1 in Lagos, and 1 in Edo.