According to Nigerian Ruler Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, four suspected cases of the coronavirus in Gombe have tested negative.

Bashir quoted the State Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Gana as confirming the development.

Gana said samples were taken from the suspects who were suspected to have had contact with Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Four suspected cases of #COVID19 in Gombe tested NEGATIVE, the State Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Gana who confirmed the development said that samples taken from the suspects who were suspected to have had contact with Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 28, 2020