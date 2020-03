Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, revealed that “the COVID-19 confirmation test for four suspected cases came back POSITIVE”

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, the governor however added that “the isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced. This brings the number of confirmed cases to seven.”

See tweets:

2. The diagnostic centre at the University College Hospital, Ibadan has been certified by the @NCDCgov and is now fully operational. This will improve turnaround time for testing and enable us to test more people. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 29, 2020

4. Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state has been suspended from tonight, Sunday, March 29, 2020, except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 29, 2020