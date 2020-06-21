COVID19: 45 Patients Recover In Lagos State

More recoveries have been recorded in Lagos, as the state’s government discharged 45 COVID-19 patients after they tested negative to the virus.

This was revealed in a tweet on the Lagos State Ministry of Health official handle on Sunday.



The Health Ministry disclosed that the recovered and discharged patients include 18 females and 27 males.

According to the Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328.

“Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 18 females and 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” the statement noted.

The Lagos State Health Ministry said 20 of the patients were discharged from the Gbagada Isolation Centre, nine from Onikan, two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, one from Agidingbi, one from Lekki and 12 from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328,” the ministry said, urging Lagosians to keep doing their “part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”