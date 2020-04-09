COVID19: 51 Patients In South Korea Have Reportedly Tested Positive After Recovery

Not more than Fifty-one persons in South Korea have reportedly tested positive again for COVID-19 after they had recovered and been discharged from quarantine.

Journalist Reuben Abati Shared this on his Twitter handle, @abati1990, on Thursday.

51 COVID-19 patients in South Korea retest positive after recovery https://t.co/webkMW0QZH — Reuben Abati (@abati1990) April 9, 2020

The patients, from the city of Daegu, were said to have been placed in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus. Days after being released from quarantine they then tested positive.

Korea’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Monday, was quoted as saying that the virus was likely “reactivated”, rather than patients becoming re-infected.

As a result of this, the KCDC has concluded plans to send a team of investigators to Daegu, the country’s worst hit region, to conduct an epidemiological investigation into the cases.