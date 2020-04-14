COVID19: 56-year-old US Returnee Dies In Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner for health Akin Abayomi, has announced the death of a 56-year-old man on Tuesday, April 14.

Abayomi said the male patient, who died on Monday, recently returned to the country from the United States.

Bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to six.

As of April 13, 2020, Lagos state had recorded 192 COVID-19 cases, of which 120 were still active cases. Six patients were also discharged in the state on Monday.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, extended the 14-day lockdown declared in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory.

“This is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear. The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action is unimaginable. We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer,”

A total of 343 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 19 states and the FCT.