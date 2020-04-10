COVID19: 68-Year-Old Rape Convict Recovers From Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein, 68 years old, who had tested positive to COVID-19 more than two weeks ago has recovered and is out of quarantine.

The former movie producer who is serving a prison sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility after he was convicted for sexual assault and rape on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and an upcoming actress, Jessica Mann respectively, is still in the Facilities’ Regional Medical Unit.

He had pre-existing health challenges before contracting the viral infection and will continue to be monitored even after coming out of isolation as confirmed by Weinstein’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld.

Over a 100 women had brought forth accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, stretching back decades. Denying the allegations, he said all sexual intercourse were consensual.

Weinstein will continue to serve his 23-year sentence at the maximum-security prison, east of Buffalo, New York.