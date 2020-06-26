COVID19: 72 Healthcare Workers Are Infected In Enugu State— Health Commissioner

The Enugu State Government, on Friday, revealed that the number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in the state has increased to 72.
This is according to Dr. Obi Ikechukwu, the Commissioner for Health in Enugu, in a statement, while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the state.
The results of 28 more suspected cases of COVID-19, whose samples were collected earlier, came back positive, according to the Commissioner, adding: “this brings to 202 the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Enugu.”
Of the infections, 154 cases are receiving treatment at the government’s facility and 43 recovered patients have been discharged.
Dr Ikechukwu added that five people have died from complications related to COVID-19.
While urging the residents to be responsible and stay in their various homes when it was not absolutely necessary to go out, the Commissioner stressed that it was important for them to wear face masks when in public places, as well as keep a safe distance from other people at all times.
He also asked residents to report to the relevant authorities if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms of the disease.
The latest figure shows that 13 more healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 in the line of duty in the last four days.
On Monday, the state’s Ministry of Health said 49 healthcare workers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
The virus had infected 9,714,809 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 491,856. The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Brazil, and the United Kingdom.
The spread of in Nigeria touched a new milestone as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 22,614 confirmed cases.
On the 25th of June 2020, 594 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,047 samples across the country.
To date, 22,614 cases have been confirmed, 7,822 cases have been discharged and 549 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 122,155 tests have been carried out as of June 25th, 2020 compared to 120,108 tests a day earlier.