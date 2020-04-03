COVID19: 8 Weeks Old Baby Recovers From The Virus

Almost two weeks ago, the Lagos State Government announced that they had confirmed four cases of the Coronavirus. Out of these four confirmed cases, were a mother and her six weeks old baby that came back from the United States on Friday, 13th of March, 2020 via Virgin Atlantic airlines.

When the news came in, Everyone was more concerned about the baby’s survival as scientists have confirmed that toddlers, aged and people with compromised immune system (sick persons) Have lesser survival rates. Immediately after they were confirmed positive, they got admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

After about two weeks of treatment, the baby and the mother have now recovered and have since been discharged from the hospital.

This is good news that will definitely inspire hope and faith to others Who have lost hope.