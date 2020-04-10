COVID19: A New Policy Of Compulsory Use Of Face Mask In Nigeria Is Being Developed— SGF

As the fight against the deadly COVID19 virus heats up, the country is doing everything in its power to fight the good fight. The Federal Government in it’s effort to curtail the virus is planning on developing policy on the compulsory use of face mask in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task force on Covid19, made the announcement on Friday, April 10, while briefing Nigerians on the measures to curtail the virus.

Boss Mustapha stated that as soon as the policy is finalised, Nigerians would be informed.

His statement reads:

“On the issue of face mask, the PTF is trying to develop a national policy on its usage and Nigerians will be duly informed as soon as the policy is finalised,”

The PTF Chairman also spoke about the meeting held on Thursday between the leadership of the National Assembly and members of the PTF on COVID-19 on the work down so far and how the outbreak affects Nigerians.

He added that the pandemic has provided an opportunity for both the executive and legislative arms of the government to access and reform the nation’s health sector.

The SGF said, “The discussion we had yesterday was rich, factual, and in national interest.

“The COVID-19 pandemic provides both the executive and legislative a unique opportunity to access and reform our public health in both short and long-term.”

Dr Osagie Ehanire, The minister of health was also present at the briefing and urged sellers of essential items such as face mask not go inflate prices or hoard goods amid the pandemic.