COVID19: “A Team From MIT Is Producing An Open-Source, Low-Cost Ventilator Design”

A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is producing an open-source and a low-cost ventilator design, the World Economic Forum revealed on twitter.

One of the most pressing shortages facing hospitals during the Covid-19 emergency is a lack of ventilators.

These machines can keep patients breathing when they no longer can on their own, and they can cost around $30,000 each.

Now, a rapidly assembled volunteer team of engineers, physicians, computer scientists, and others, centered at MIT, is working to implement a safe, inexpensive alternative for emergency use, which could be built quickly around the world.

The team, called MIT E-Vent (for emergency ventilator), was formed on March 12 in response to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its members were brought together by the exhortations of doctors, friends, and a sudden flood of mail referencing a project done a decade ago in the MIT class 2.75 (Medical Device Design).

Students working in consultation with local physicians designed a simple ventilator device that could be built with about $100 worth of parts.

A paper detailing their design and testing was published, but the work ended at that point. Now, with a significant global need looming, a new team, linked to that course, has resumed the project at a highly accelerated pace.

