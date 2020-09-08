COVID19: Abuja Airport Resumes International Commercial Flights

Abuja Airport recorded first commercial flight on Monday when an aircraft operated by Ethiopia Airlines with about 120 passengers from Addis Ababa landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The disclosure was made known by the Director General of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabio Yadudu.
He described the development as a quantum leap in aviation industry in the country.
He stated that after the Federal Government closed airspaces in the country due to outbreak of the coronavirus, it can be said the just arrived international flight is uplifting and came to their rescue, as the past seven months has not not been easy.
“The development I am sure will sure boost further the efforts of every stakeholder in the aviation sector.
“The amount of international flights a day will be contingent upon how prepared the airline is. However, our airport is now fully operational”, he said.
He confirmed that the agency is prepared to resume work with operational airlines in the country.
The Director General lauded passengers for the manner in which they comported themselves, as well as the strict compliance given to the COVID-19 safety protocols.