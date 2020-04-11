COVID19: Abuja Discharges 4 Patients

Four COVID-19 Patients have been discharged from the Abuja Isolation Centre making it a figure of 11 cases that has been discharged so far.

The State’s Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, made the announcement, confirming the development in a tweet Today.

”Dear FCT residents,

I bring you good news on the successful treatment and discharge of additional four (4) #COVID19 patients from the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre on April 11th, 2020

We now have a total of 11 discharged patients in the FCT. Continue to #StaySafe”

