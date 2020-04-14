COVID19: Accept Failure, Provide Palliatives — PDP Replies Buhari Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Buhari Presidency for throwing tantrums at Nigerians for complaining about President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, the party said rather than listening to Nigerians, shed its corruption and take urgent steps to address the issue of panacea being raised by poor masses whose means of livelihood have been crippled by the restriction order, the Buhari Presidency chose to spew vituperations against the PDP just to divert public attention from its failure.

The statement reads:

“Our party holds that our position on Mr. President’s speech completely embodies the feeling and mood of Nigerians across board, as national commentaries have shown, and what Nigerians expected was for Mr. President to accept his lapses and immediately take steps to address the issue of palliatives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all that the PDP has done, even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, is to counsel the Buhari Presidency like other Nigerians, on how to safeguard our nation from the pandemic, most of which were largely ignored.

‘From the moment that the index case was established, our party had continued to advice Mr. President on how to manage the situation.

“The PDP had also consistently requested of Mr. President to provide economic palliative that will help the country manage the fall out of the pandemic.

“All that our party had done had been in the best interest of Nigerians and the good governance of our nation. We believe that this is the duty which PDP owes Nigerians at this critical time.”

The PDP therefore urged the Buhari Presidency to desist from this attempt to politicize the COVID-19 effort and take urgent steps to address the concerns being expressed by our party and majority of Nigerians in the overall determination to check the spread of the pandemic in our country.