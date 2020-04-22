Covid19-Adamawa Records First Index Case

Following the painful discovery of a journalist who is the first index Case of COVID-19 in Adamawa State, the Nigeria Union of Journalists is directing all it’s members across the nine Chapels in the state to start operating from home with effect from Thursday 23rd of April 2020.



Consequently, in a statement signed by the State Chairman and secretary respectively from the correspondents Chapel of the NUJ,all members should go on self-isolation with immediate effect.



With this development, the leadership of NUJ has shut-down all other activities and businesses at the press centre Yola with effect from Friday 24th April 2020.

While only accredited Journalists from various Mediums will cover the daily briefings from the ‘Adamawa COVID-19 Containment Committee’, it is imperative to ask all Journalists to adhere strictly to safety measures against COVID-19.



The NUJ also went ahead to call on the COVID-19 Committee to urgently provide Journalists covering it’s daily briefings and other activities with every necessary safety materials and resources to enable them perform their function effectively.



