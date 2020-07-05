COVID19: Adeboye Backs Extension Of Lockdown Of Worship Centres

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has thrown his weight behind extending lockdown of worship centres.
Adeboye insisted that the RCCG would abide by all the rules issued by the government
The highly respected cleric made this known while delivering a televised message at the July Holy Ghost Service of the church titled: ‘Let there be light 7’.
According to him, “The church would come out victorious at the end of the lockdown.
“I assure Christians that the lockdown would turn out to be a time of greater blessings.
“If people know that this lockdown will lead to greater achievement and prosperity, they will embrace it with joy.
“God has been closer to someone more in this lockdown than ever.”
It would be recalled that the Lagos State government had last week insisted that worship centres in the state would remain closed.
The measure was part of steps taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government had ordered partial lockdown ease of worship centres across the country, amid the pandemic.
