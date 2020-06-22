COVID19: Advanced Testing Makes It Look Like The U.S. Has More Cases — Trump

President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday, said advanced coronavirus testing makes it look like the US has more cases.
“Our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced, that it makes us look like we have more cases, especially proportionally, than other countries. My message on that is very clear!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
The U.S. has now confirmed more than 2.33 million COVID-19 cases and 122,035 related deaths, according to Worldometer, which is tracking COID-19 statistics.
According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 8,926,050 cases have been detected globally, with 467,611 deaths and 4,411,790 people have recovered.
An analysis by The New York Times has found that several states are showing an increase in new cases over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, the deaths related to COVID-19 have been decreasing, the Times reported.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday that the number of Covid-19 infections in Africa has exceeded 282,000 while 7,500 people on the continent have died of the illness, caused by the virus.
Nigeria now has 20,244 confirmed cases of covid-19, with an increase yesterday of 436 people testing positive for the disease. 518 deaths have been recorded and 6,879 people have recovered.