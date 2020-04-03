COVID19: African Football Legends, Didier Drogba And Samuel Eto’o Slam French Doctors Who Asked For New Drug To Be Tested In Africa

It was earlier reported that Jean Paul Mira and Camille Locht spoke on a live TV insisting that Africa is the best place to conduct COVID-19 test as they recalled how a treatment for AIDS was experimented in Africa.

Reacting to this, many Africans have frowned at the comments of the two French Doctors. Most notably were that of African legends, Didier Drogba of Cote d’Ivoire and Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon.

Didier Drogba called on African leaders to protect their people from horrendous conspiracies as he stated that Africa is not a testing lab.

He tweeted:

“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this. Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve.

“Let us save ourselves from this crazy virus that is plummeting the world economy and ravaging populations health worldwide. Do not take African people as human guinnea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting…

African leaders have a responsibility to protect their populations from those horrendous conspiracies. May god protect us!”

Let us save ourselves from this crazy virus that is plummeting the world economy and ravaging populations health worldwide.

Do not take African people as human guinnea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting… — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

Samuel Eto’o in his own reaction tweeted that Africa is not a playground.

“Son of P … You’re just SHIT, Africa isn’t your playground.”