COVID19: African Free Trade Deal Postponed

The launch of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement ( ACFTA), will not go ahead on July 1st due to delays caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Secretary General of AFCFTA, Wankele Men said in a conference call:
It is obviously not possible to commence trade as we had intended on 1st July under the current circumstances
Mene also urged that the Political will remains to integrate Africa’s Market and to make sure the agreement is implemented.
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is a 55 nation agreement which would lead to a trade block valued as $3.4 Trillion.