COVID19: #AfricansarenotLabRats— Africans React To French Doctors Vaccine Test In Africa

Although Africa is the least affected continent since the COVID-19 outbreak, two French doctors have suggested that the new vaccine for the virus should be first tested in Africa and Africans are not happy about this. In fact the two doctors are receiving backlash and their comments have been tagged racist.

The comments were made on the French television channel, LCI, during a discussion on Wednesday about a certain BCG tuberculosis vaccine which could be used to treat the virus, the trials were set to launch in Europe and Australia.

”It may be provocative. Should we not do this study in Africa where there are no masks, no treatment or intensive care, a little bit like it’s been done for certain AIDS studies, there among prostitutes, we try things, because we know they are highly exposed and don’t protect themselves?” Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care unit at the Cochin Hospital in Paris, said.

Camille Locht, the research director at France’s national health institute, Inserm agreed, saying: ”You are right. And by the way, we are thinking of in parallel about a study in Africa using this same approach”.

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words.



Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

Dear President Macron,



Racist French covid19 scientists think that black bodies and black lives are meant for experimentation? That is what Adolf Hitler did with Jews and foreigners in Germany. Shame on France🚮.@EmmanuelMacron #AfricansAreNotGuineaPigs #AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/vy4lw5r3WJ — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) April 4, 2020

It's disgusting and ridiculous for some people to openly claim that they are going to use our people like guinea pigs! I call upon all African leaders to not entertain such mediocrity and unjust experiments done on our people. AFRICA IS OUR BUSINESS #AfricansAreNotLabRats — William Samoei Ruto Fan, PhD (@DpWilliamSRuto) April 4, 2020

ITALY —13950 Deaths

China —3314 Deaths

Spain — 10,935 Deaths

USA — 6,099 Deaths

AFRICA(Whole continent) — 23

Why start vaccination in Africa??

Pls do the test in Italy China, Spain e.t.c#AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/gv6kUuWelk — GoingHigher (@ajayibenmi) April 4, 2020

The way the world is quiet about those stupid French doctors or professors trying to use Africans as lab rats baffles me.



If there were to be bombings in Paris, all of us will show solidarity, yet they never ever see Africans as humans. #AfricansAreNotLabRats — Dr Emmanuel Of The Most High Geng😎 (@DoctorEmto) April 4, 2020

Tell your favorite “Investors and Philanthropists” that we are different Generation to our Great Grand Fathers whom they made to fight in the World Wars without knowing the reason why they were fighting or knowing the enemy. We will ask Pertinent Questions #AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/cl5MJHSkDU — African (@ali_naka) April 4, 2020

It's funny how racism still exists after how many centuries🤷‍♀️ #AfricansAreNotLabRats we are not lab rats in Africa🤦‍♀️ smh. — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) April 4, 2020

Tell those French Lab Idiots that they are free to take their b*llsh*t vaccine to the countries listed below, or come to Lagos for better vaccine.#AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/rsWknZ8iTb — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) April 4, 2020