COVID19: #AfricansarenotLabRats— Africans React To French Doctors Vaccine Test In Africa

Although Africa is the least affected continent since the COVID-19 outbreak, two French doctors have suggested that the new vaccine for the virus should be first tested in Africa and Africans are not happy about this. In fact the two doctors are receiving backlash and their comments have been tagged racist.
The comments were made on the French television channel, LCI, during a discussion on Wednesday about a certain BCG tuberculosis vaccine which could be used to treat the virus, the trials were set to launch in Europe and Australia.
See comments in quote below:
”It may be provocative. Should we not do this study in Africa where there are no masks, no treatment or intensive care, a little bit like it’s been done for certain AIDS studies, there among prostitutes, we try things, because we know they are highly exposed and don’t protect themselves?” Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care unit at the Cochin Hospital in Paris, said.
Camille Locht, the research director at France’s national health institute, Inserm agreed, saying: ”You are right. And by the way, we are thinking of in parallel about a study in Africa using this same approach”.
Like I said before, Africans were not happy with their comments, see the reactions and backlash below: