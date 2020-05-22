COVID19: Africa’s Cases Now 100k, South America New Epicentre – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Friday that South America is the new epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brazil is the hardest hit nation with over 200,000 cases so far.
The WHO warned about Africa as confirmed cases increase to 100k.
The Virus has now spread to every country in the continent
WHO admitted that Africa had been spared the high numbers of death that has devastated other regions.
The WHO also showed worries as the anti malaria drug hydrochloroquine was approved for clinical treatment in Brazil.
Africa’s low casualties may be related to the median age of 18 of half the population according to the WHO but expressed worries of a spread due to gaps in healthcare infrastructure.