COVID19: “After 40 Days Of Treatment, I Have Finally Been Cleared, Discharged” — Atiku’s Son

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, the son of PDP’s Chieftain, Atiku Abubakar has tested negative to the dreaded coronavirus, after 40 days treatment.
Recall that Mr Atiku-Abubakar was confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until today, a 40-day ordeal that experts said could be amongst the longest ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.
He announced his discharge in a series of tweets via his handle, @Mo_Atiku, on Monday night.
