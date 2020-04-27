COVID19: “After 40 Days Of Treatment, I Have Finally Been Cleared, Discharged” — Atiku’s Son

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, the son of PDP’s Chieftain, Atiku Abubakar has tested negative to the dreaded coronavirus, after 40 days treatment.

Recall that Mr Atiku-Abubakar was confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until today, a 40-day ordeal that experts said could be amongst the longest ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.

He announced his discharge in a series of tweets via his handle, @Mo_Atiku, on Monday night.

See tweets:

My discharge could not have come at a better time than in the Ramadan, a season marked by sacrifice and supplication to the Almighty Allah. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

In the course of life, we have no idea of what will happen to us because only the Almighty God knows our future. When the coronavirus first broke out in far away China, I had no idea that I might be one of those to be infected. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

Since I tested positive after my return from abroad and my isolation for treatment, I was inundated with incredible expressions of goodwill by Nigerians. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

No matter our problems, however, we shouldn't lose hope in our own country. Despite the limitations of our health system, the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have done tremendously well, — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

Every epidemic or pandemic comes with its lessons.The coronavirus has caught the world off guard and sent us reeling for solutions. It also reveals the weaknesses of our health system in the developing world. It's an eye opening experience for Nigeria and other developing nations — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

This is the time our policy makers should reset our national priorities and give our health system adequate attention. No investment in our health sector is too much. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

This revelation is a reminder of the urgent need to mobilise resources towards upgrading our health system at home in order to render medical tourism almost unnecessary. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

Once again, thank you for your support and prayers, may Allah show up for you at your appointed time of need. May the Almighty Allah be with all those still in the Isolation Centre and grant them healing.

Signed:

Mohammed Atiku Abubakar.

Abuja

27th April 2020. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020