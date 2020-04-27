0 comments

#COVID19: “After 40 Days Of Treatment, I Have Finally Been Cleared, Discharged” — Atiku’s Son

April 28, 2020
 

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, the son of PDP’s Chieftain, Atiku Abubakar has tested negative to the dreaded coronavirus, after 40 days treatment.

Recall that Mr Atiku-Abubakar was confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until today, a 40-day ordeal that experts said could be amongst the longest ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.

He announced his discharge in a series of tweets via his handle, @Mo_Atiku, on Monday night.

