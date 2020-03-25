Covid19: After Donating N50,000,000 Atiku Rocommends Use Of National Cancer Center For Immediate Use.

Few hours after donating 50 million naira to combat the covid19 pandemic, former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has recommended the use of the National Cancer Centre as one of the facilities to help combat the pandemic.

” with the increasing number of coronavirus cases in our country, I wish to make a passionate plea to owners of International Cancer Centre along Airport Road in Abuja to release it to FG for use as an additional facility

Atiku further said :

” It is empty and isolated and can serve the need. In this time of National crisis , all hands must be on deck. – AA

