COVID19: Again, Gov El-Rufai Extends Lockdown For Another 2 Weeks

Again, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has extended the lockdown imposed on the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus for another two weeks, starting from June 1, 2020.
Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor, made the announcement in a broadcast to residents on Tuesday.
Balarabe also noted that the two-day lockdown relaxation window remains Wednesdays and Thursdays but from June 1, the relaxation window will be extended to three days, to include Tuesdays.
She saluted the people of Kaduna State who have endured many inconveniences as they complied with the Quarantine Orders over the last 60 days.
The government had imposed its quarantine orders on the state for one month starting from March 26. Following its expiration on April 26, it was extended to May 26.
The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, noted that the state will continue to monitor and ensure residents’ complaince to the safety guideline such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and avoiding large gatherings.
She said: “Schools, places of worship & markets will remain closed under the adjusted orders. KDSG officials will be engaging with religious leaders, transport unions, traditional institutions, market unions, school proprietors and other stakeholders on the circumstances for safe reopening.
“Restaurants will be allowed to open strictly to offer takeaway services. However, bars, sporting venues and event centres remain closed as are hotels that have not been specifically licensed as essential service providers during this period.”
She said a violation of these guidelines will now force the government to impose stricter measures.