COVID19: Again! UCH Ibadan Chairman Fails Second Coronavirus Test

The Chairman of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Alhaji Ibrahim Shetima, underwent a second COVID-19 test and his result came back positive.

The Chairman had tested positive two weeks ago and has been in isolation at a special ward in the hospital.

UCH’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, had revealed that Alhaji Shetima showed symptoms of the virus at the last board meeting of the hospital which was held on Tuesday, 24th of March, 2020. A test was quickly conducted on him and it returned positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Jesse Otegbayo, who also tested positive to COVID-19 was also at the board meeting. He has fully recovered and has tested negative.

Mr Akinrinlola, said that chairman will continue to be monitored and will receive treatment at UCH. A third test will be conducted in few days time.

He added that 65-year-old Shetima appears to be in good physical condition but cannot be considered to be fully recovered until he is tested again and his result returns negative.