0 comments

COVID19: Ajimobi In Critical Condition Due To Coronavirus

by on June 15, 2020
 

Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi is reportedly in a critical condition due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has been placed in Intensive Care Unit.

There are Claims that Ajimobi is also at the same Hospital that Abba Kyari died.

” Recently I was briefed that my grandmother’s nephew fmr Governor Ajimobi was on a ventilator at the same hospital Abba Kyari died” says Dr. Kemi Olunloyo.

There have been calls to pray for his health by concerned well wishers.

READ  Aliko Dangote Donates 400-Capacity #COVID19 Test Laboratory To Kano State Govt

Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, 70 was born in Ibadan, Oyo State and a member of the APC.

He was Governor of Oyo State from 2011-2019 and former CEO of the National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum in Nigeria.

Covid-19 Update


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 