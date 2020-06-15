COVID19: Ajimobi In Critical Condition Due To Coronavirus

Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi is reportedly in a critical condition due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has been placed in Intensive Care Unit.
There are Claims that Ajimobi is also at the same Hospital that Abba Kyari died.
” Recently I was briefed that my grandmother’s nephew fmr Governor Ajimobi was on a ventilator at the same hospital Abba Kyari died” says Dr. Kemi Olunloyo.
Recently I was briefed that my grandmother's nephew fmr Governor Ajimobi was on a ventilator at the same hospital Abba Kyari died at. Reports online said he had CORONAVIRUS. He is battling an underlying ailment secondary to #COVID19 and is in critical condition. Pray for him🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PfTl4Y8HiP— Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 15, 2020
There have been calls to pray for his health by concerned well wishers.
Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi,71, of Oyo state is in critical conditions now. He is Covid-19 positive and may have suffered cardiac arrest. Please pray for him to make it alive! pic.twitter.com/yo4CDAQlNP— Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) June 15, 2020
NEW: Fmr. Gov of Oyo state Ajimobi in coma from covid-19 complications.— the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) June 15, 2020
Please pray.
Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, 70 was born in Ibadan, Oyo State and a member of the APC.
He was Governor of Oyo State from 2011-2019 and former CEO of the National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum in Nigeria.