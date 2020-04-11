COVID19: Akeredolu Rescinds Decision On 2020 Easter Services After Meeting with CAN

There will no longer be Easter church services in Ondo State this weekend, the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said, on Saturday.

According to Akeredolu in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu, the decision was arrived at, after he met with the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He tweeted:

“I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all.“

https://twitter.com/RotimiAkeredolu/status/1248928225939554304?s=19

Recall that the Governor had earlier temporarily lifted the ban on religious gathering in the state, to enable Christians faithful to converge in churches on Sunday for the Easter celebration.