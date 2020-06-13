The World Health Organization ( WHO) announced on Friday that Central and North America are currently the hardest hit areas of Covid-19 with 4 of the 10 most affected nations.
The WHO revealed that the disease has been highly active in the regions.
The body also admitted that the Virus gives a lot of concern in countries like Brazil where a large percentage of the population lives in heavily populated cities.
Brazil’s Healthcare has been battling the virus with intensive care units at a critical with 90% bed occupancy rates.
Mexico has 130,000 cases and 15,000 deaths while Brazil remains The second worst hit nation globally with 800,000 cases.
WHO’s spokesperson, Mike Ryan said:” we are very much in the upswing of the pandemic, particularly in the global South”.
” Some countries are having trouble exiting the so called Lockdowns as they are seeing an increase in cases”.
WHO’s Head, Testosterone Ghebreyesus said : ” our dear is although it is declining in Europe , it is increasing in other parts of the world. Even Europe cannot be safe because the virus can be reintroduced to Europe”.
Testosterone also urged for a possible vaccine to be shared fairly to poorer nations to ensure everyone gets developing life saving products.