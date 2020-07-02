COVID19: Anambra Govt Identifies 6 Herbal Products For Management

The Anambra State Government has revealed that it has identified six herbal drugs that could be used to manage coronavirus in the state.

This was made known by Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Indigenous and Herbal Practice.

He also disclosed that the state government had forwarded the products to the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for approval.

According to him, experts in the medical profession were assembled with the aim of reviewing the process before they decided to take the products for its final confirmation and approval before consumption at NAFDAC.

While hinting that the final products would be in capsule, powdered and liquid forms, he urged herbal practitioners in the state who peddle herbal products of different types to desist from such or seek approval from the government agency charged with such responsibility.

“We have a team of medical experts in all areas of medicine who are saddled with the responsibility of reviewing herbal products in the state before they would be made public for use.

“We will give approval if the products fit our standard. We do not discriminate, the government has provided a friendly environment for business to thrive for all genuine herbal practitioners despite their states of origin.”

Ibezim maintained that Anambra Traditional Medicine Board has been assigned the responsibility of analysing herbal products in the state and declare them fit for use by the public.

He said they were many herbal products that are being peddled by some practitioners that were not authorised adding that government would clamp down on such soon.

“The state government has provided support for the agency to ensure that fake herbal products are wiped out from circulation.

“The agency has achieved some results and is desirous to consolidate on its past success,” he added.