COVID19: Any Herbal Cure Yet?

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged so many countries and with the figures recorded on a daily basis, panic has set in, leaving people vulnerable to misinformation on cure for the viral disease.

A total number of 2.97 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded world wide. 1.91 million are still active. There are 883k recoveries (29.38%) and 207k deaths (6.9% mortality rate).

Madagascar has been announced to be chasing a scientific-backed herbal cure to COVID-19. Announcements like this, virtually lifts the moods of persons who the news filters into their ears as it is what the world is eagerly anticipating.

It is equally important to note that some individuals have been casually dropping names of herbs on social media platforms without any reliable proof or scientific evidence for those claims. Such an uneducated approach could get people killed.

Few days ago, president of the United States of America, Donald Trump seemed to have casually mentioned that disinfectants, if taken into the system of a person can wipe out Coronavirus.

Not quite long after that, the state of Illinois in US reported that there has been an increase in people drinking bleach.

Quite disturbing is how people fail to understand that a scientifically researched and tested herbal product is not the same as an unproven list of herbs on any website or social media platform which has not undergone any decent scientific vetting or investigation.

A scientific-backed herbal cure to COVID-19, may be found eventually and people are advised not to give in to their eagerness to pounce on just any random recommendation on the internet.

People have tested positive to the virus and fully recovered. Yes, some lives have been lost, but what may prove to be more deadly is consuming herb(s) with an unreliable proof or scientific evidence that can lead to death.