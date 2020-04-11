COVID19: Atiku Calls For Review Of Nigerian Healthcare Workers’ Hazard Allowance

Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice-President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a review of hazard allowance for healthcare workers in the country as Nigeria continues to battle the scourge of the coronavirus.

Atiku, who made the call on the Twitter handle, @atiku, said a review of hazard allowance was necessary at a time when the health workers were battling in the frontline to fight against COVID-19.

He tweeted:

“Having acknowledged that healthcare workers in the frontline of the war against #COVID19 are our true heroes, a review that will enhance their hazard allowance should be given immediate consideration.“

Having acknowledged that healthcare workers in the frontline of the war against #COVID19 are our true heroes, a review that will enhance their hazard allowance should be given immediate consideration. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 10, 2020

Recall that Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, had admitted that he had no knowledge if doctors and other health practitioners tackling COVID-19 were paid hazard allowances.

The Minister, who met with the National Assembly leadership in Abuja on Thursday, claimed that what the doctors are doing is routine.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, had asked the minister on Thursday if the health workers handling Coronavirus cases were paid any hazard allowance.

But, Ehanire responding said: “I am not aware of it. It is the standard job they do every day.”