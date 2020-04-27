COVID19: Atiku’s Son Cleared & Discharged Of Covid-19 Treatment

Mohammed Abubakar, son of the Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has been discharged after a 40 day treatment of the Corona Virus.
Broadcasting through his Twitter Handle @Mo_Atiku, he thanked the Almighty Allah for a speedy recovery and expressed his deepest appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers.
This Pandemic has united The Rich and The Poor and indeed, The Rest of the World against this Novel lethal Virus that has caused economic & social disruptions globally.
He called for a Restoration of confidence into our Health systems that can only be achieved through adequate investment and funding.
Nigeria has 64 new cases as at 27th of April, making it 1337 cases till date.
