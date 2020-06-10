COVID19: Australia Expects To See Coronavirus Gone By July

The Australian Government expects Coronavirus to be mostly eradicated by July, coming as Australia’s most populous region announced easing on sport activities in the community level.
The New South Wales government announced that they had always hoped to see Coronavirus largely dissappearing by June/July and the state is pretty much on track.
New South Wales government announced Community Sports for netball and cricket will resume on July 1st after the state recently went 2 weeks without reporting a case of Community transmission.
Some Australian states like Queensland and Western Australia announced their borders will remain shut, resisting pleas from the tourism sector which has been hardest hit to reopen.
The Border Closures at the state levels has delayed talks of Reopening travel between Australia and New Zealand.
New Zealand has dropped all restrictions except International Border Movement after it recently declared being Coronavirus free.
Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters has urged it’s best not to restrain movements between the 2 countries based on ” the slowest state in Australia”.