COVID19: Aviation Minister Bars Politicians From Airports

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika Thursday revealed that aides of politicians and important personnel without any reason for travelling would not be allowed access to airports when domestic flights resumed.

The Minister made this disclosure while responding to questions on protocols put in place to stop further spread of COVID-19 pandemic at an interactive session of the Senate Committee on Aviation.

According to the Minister, “We have circulated this information and Mr. President has approved it.

“All those who have no business traveling will certainly have no reason to enter the airport. They will not enter the airport, not at all.

“So, anybody coming into the airport this time around as a personality, a minister or even a honourable member, distinguished senator, will not be carrying their aides into the airports any longer.

“We will provide all the security for the VIPs. So the VIPs should help us and take responsibility and ensure that they don’t add to our problems in this country.”

Sirika revealed that the Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8, while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would resume on July 11 adding that other airports would resume on July 15.

The minister maintained that necessary safety protocols for the COVID-19 Pandemic were being ensured at the airports by the authorities.

“There is nothing like rush hour. People have to stay safe before anything happens.

“So, I’m sure that as civil aviation, we are responsible to ensure that everybody remains safe.

“There should be no fear, no panic, the industry is highly regulated. It is one aviation and I’m sure that you have seen from what we have been doing lately.

“We have been following the international convention and practices.

“So, this will not be different, there is nothing to panic about, we will ensure physical distancing when required.”