COVID19: Bauchi Emir To Punish Imams Holding Mosque Prayers With More Than 10 People

The Emir of Azare in Bauchi State has directed the Palace Guards Known as Dogaria to Punish Imams holding Mosque service with 10 persons or more.
In a video uploaded by @yasNiger, an Imam who disobeyed social distancing laws was punished by a palace guard.
Emir of Azare (Bauchi) directed his Dogaria (Palace Guards) to instantly punish any Imam who held mosque Prayers with more than 10 people & didn't maintain social distancing. One Imam acted above the law, held prayers in a jam-packed mosque & was , but reported to the Guards 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IW9wbWou3w— Yas Niger ®™ 🇳🇬 (@YasNiger) April 30, 2020
Since the Federal imposed lockdown started, there have been reports of security service brutality on Nigerians with about 18 deaths recorded so far.
The Bauchi State government announced a partial lockdown and market suspension on April 26th.