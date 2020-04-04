BREAKING: Bauchi governor recovers, tests negative for Coronavirus

Bala Mohammed, The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested negative for Coronavirus, two weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Recall that the governor had disclosed that he had Governor of Bauchi State, gone on self-isolation following contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar.

Two close contacts of the governor had also been tested positive for the virus.

A credible source at the state government house told BREAKINGTIMES that the governor has substantially recovered from the sickness, adding that the governor would be discharged from the Isolation facility at the government house.

