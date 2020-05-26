COVID19: Bayelsa Records New Case
The Bayelsa State taskforce on Covid-19 announced a new case of the virus in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12.
It was announced that the latest case is a 48 year old woman who lives in Yenagoa.
The patient visited hospitals complaining about symptoms and is not epidemiologically linked to any previous cases.
The state task force also admitted that she has been the most cooperative patient so far with information for contact tracing.
The co-chairman of the Bayelsa State taskforce on Covid-19, Nathaniel Inodu also used the opportunity to congratulate Governor Diri for a successful 100 days in office and express sincere appreciation to all healthcare workers on the front lines.