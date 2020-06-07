COVID19: ” Be Careful Don’t Cry Victory Too Soon” – Pope Francis

The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis urged Italians on Sunday not to let their guards down in the fight against Coronavirus.
The Pope was responding to data showing falling rate of infections and deaths. He pleaded with Catholic faithfuls to listen to Government instructions of social distancing and personal hygiene.
Pope Francis was addressing Catholics at St. Peter’s Square during a Sunday mass and admitted the smaller crowd’s presence as a sign that Italy’s worst days are behind it.
” Be careful don’t cry victory too soon”, he urged Italians during the Sunday service.
About 34,000 people have died in Italy from Coronavirus, which is the 4th highest toll in the world after United States, UK and Brazil.
However, Italy’s daily death toll has fallen from nearly 1000 a day 2 months ago to just 72 on Saturday.
The Italian Government announced the final phase of Lockdown Easing from June 3, allowing movements between regions.
” We still have to follow the rules…..Thank God we are leaving the worst part, but always be obeying the rules that the authorities stipulated” the Pope urged.