COVID19: Benue Index Case Transferred To FCT

Benue state COVID-19 index case, 62-year old Susan Okpe, has been transferred to the Isolation centre at the National Hospital Abuja.

In a video, Okpe posted online two days ago, she was seen complaining about the poor condition of the isolation center where she was being treated in Benue State. She had a faceoff with the management of the Isolation center.

A request for her movement to the Federal Capital Territory was sent to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and has been approved.

The Minister instructed that the Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu and the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi, should oversee her transfer to Abuja.

Susan Okpe, having recently returned from the UK, was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Benue State.