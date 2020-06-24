COVID19: Benue State Refutes Reports Of First Coronavirus Related Death ﻿

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID19 has refuted reports that the state recorded its first Coronavirus related death in one of its facilities.
Chairman of the BSA committee, Mr Benson Abounu in responding to the alleged death said the patient died on Monday morning and his result came back positive that evening, making it difficult to tell the actual cause of death, especially since said patient been dealing with a more complicated health condition.
The committee has insisted that the deceased was operated on for leukaemia but started coughing three days to his death and his sample was taken to Abuja for testing. This according to the committee, is the cause of the death, to reports that COVID-19 was the culprit.
Three medical doctors, two drivers and another health worker have all tested positive in the state.
The high rate of infections among medical personnel is linked to the responding and managing COVID-19 patients, whose number have risen to 47 as the time of the briefing.
Abounu further disclosed that the Northern Governors’ Forum has ordered for 25 mobile testing trucks to help curb the spread of the virus which he blamed on the easing of the lockdown nation-wide.